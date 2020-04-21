Detective Boiled-Hard Mini Case
A downloadable game for Windows
A stand-alone one location game!
To give you a taste of the gameplay and humour in Detective Boiled-Hard - Case File: Death of the Space Dino, I present to you a free download with a new case, new characters and a location not featured in the bigger game!
- Ask familiar faces a bunch of dumb questions
- Shoot people. With a water pistol.
- Left click AND right click on stuff!
|Published
|2 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows
|Rating
|Author
|Because Because Games and Music
|Genre
|Adventure
|Tags
|DRM Free, free, Pixel Art, Point & Click, Singleplayer
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
Detective Boiled Hard Mini Case.zip 159 MB
Development log
- Free one room game download!2 days ago
Comments
Cool demo! I'll have a look at your other games :)
Thanks! That was interesting to watch, you're the first person I've seen play it!