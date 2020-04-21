A downloadable game for Windows

A stand-alone one location game!


To give you a taste of the gameplay and humour in Detective Boiled-Hard - Case File: Death of the Space Dino, I present to you a free download with a new case, new characters and a location not featured in the bigger game!


  •  Ask familiar faces a bunch of dumb questions
  • Shoot people. With a water pistol.
  • Left click AND right click on stuff!
Published 2 days ago
Status: Released
Platform: Windows
Author: Because Because Games and Music
Genre: Adventure
Tags: DRM Free, free, Pixel Art, Point & Click, Singleplayer

Detective Boiled Hard Mini Case.zip 159 MB

Comments

Ana Moon1 day ago(+2)

Cool demo! I'll have a look at your other games :)

Because Because Games and Music1 day ago(+1)

Thanks! That was interesting to watch, you're the first person I've seen play it! 

